Chandigarh, Himachal to go without milk; dairy farmers go on strike

"Today every dairy farmer is living under a financial crisis. Last two years we have not raised any issue on increasing the prices of milk because of the pandemic as we know everyone is passing through a crisis, including the dairy farmers."



He said milk rates have not been increased for more than two years now. "But the expenditure on milk production is mainly on wheat and fodder, adding 75 per cent expenditure is on the feed."



Singh said the rates of cow feed have doubled in the last two years, which had never been seen before in the last 25 years of dairy business.



"The major component of feed is soybean which was Rs 3,200 per quintal a year back and spiked to Rs 10,000 and now at Rs 6,500 and we had to bear that loss also."