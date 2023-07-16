Chandrawal water treatment plant working fully now: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the water treatment plant of Chandrawal has fully resumed operations.

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna River, the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla had been temporarily shut down, leading to water scarcity in certain areas.

Kejriwal stated on Saturday that these water treatment plants would start working fully by Sunday morning.