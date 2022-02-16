Channi offers prayers at Ravidas temple in Varanasi

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Ravidas Temple in Varanasi later in the day.



It may be recalled that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had postponed the Punjab Assembly elections in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary. The state, that was scheduled to go for polls on February 14 earlier, will now go to polling on February 20.