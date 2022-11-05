Chaos as fire breaks out in Kolkata-Mumbai train coach

Panic reigned among passengers after a fire suddenly broke out in the parcel van of the 18030 Shalimar Kolkata-Mumbai LTT train at the Nashik Road station on Saturday, officials said here.



The blaze with a thick cloud of smoke was noticed emanating from the parcel van, next to the engine, soon after the train entered the platform No. 3 around 8.30 a.m. and halted.