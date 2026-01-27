Char Dham temple panels consider move to restrict entry for non-Hindus

Temple committees overseeing Uttarakhand’s Char Dham shrines are weighing proposals that could restrict the entry of non-Hindus into temple premises, triggering confusion within the boards themselves and criticism from opposition leaders.

The issue came to the fore after Hemant Dwivedi, president of the Badrinath–Kedarnath Temple Committee, was quoted in the Indian Express as saying that a resolution banning the entry of all non-Hindus would be taken up at an upcoming board meeting. He told reporters that the matter would also be discussed with the state administration and Chief Minister, adding that similar demands had been raised about restricting access for non-Hindus at the ghats in Haridwar.

However, a senior office-bearer of the committee contradicted Dwivedi’s remarks, saying no such proposal had yet been discussed. The official, who requested anonymity, said the next scheduled meeting was focused on budgetary matters and that the statement appeared to have been made without consulting board members or stakeholders.

“This is not a simple decision,” the member said. “Traders, labourers and service providers around the temples include many non-Hindus. How can they be excluded? At present, entry into the temple is governed by adherence to religious practices. Non-Hindus accompanying government officials and dignitaries are also allowed.”

The official added that Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists would not be barred, suggesting that the issue should instead be framed around “non-Sanatanis”, rather than non-Hindus.