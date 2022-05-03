Char Dham yatra begins with opening of Gangotri-Yamunotri temples for devotees

A record number of pilgrims are likley to visit Char Dham this year as it is for the first time since 2019 that the yatra has begun without the Covid-induced restrictions in force.



However, a daily limit has been imposed on the number of pilgrims visiting the temples so that they do not face any inconvenience due to limited accommodation available for them at the Himalayan shrines.



The opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri marks the commencement of the Char Dham yatra. Kedarnath opens on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.