Chardham Yatra: 203 pilgrims died this time due to difficult weather, health reasons

Asked about the high number of deaths, state health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that his department is constantly monitoring the situation and conducting health check-up of devotees.



He said that health guidelines are being disseminated through all media, including social media, so that devotees follow them and their journey remains smooth.



Deaths during the arduous Chardham Yatra are nothing new, but this time the figures are relatively higher.



In 2019, just above 90 people succumbed to the health conditions aggravated by a harsh weather, while the number rose to 102 in 2018, and to 112 in 2017.



However, these figures are for a period of six months from the start of the yatra in April-May to its closure in October-November.



The reason for unusually high number of deaths is believed to be the arrival of more number of devotees this year.



The rush has apparently been caused by the two-year suspension of the yatra forced by the COVID pandemic, with a huge crowd of devotees descending there now from across the country, as well as abroad.



According to official estimates, in a span of just two-and-a-half months, 2.5 lakh devotees have visited the chardhams.



The Uttarakhand government has issued a health advisory for the people planning to come to the chardhams Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- located at an altitude of 10,000 ft warning them against extreme cold, low humidity, low air pressure, and a lack of oxygen.