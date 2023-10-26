Charge sheet filed against 12 accused in JU ragging death case

Kolkata Police have filed a charge sheet against 12 accused in the ragging-related death case of a fresher at the Jadavpur University (JU) in August.

Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been slapped against the accused, considering that the deceased student had undergone mental and sexual harassment before the incident on August 10, according to the charge sheet.

The accused have also been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to abatement to suicide and ragging.

The city police has informed a lower court in Kolkata, where the charge sheet was submitted, that a supplementary charge sheet might be placed by the investigating officials at a later date in case further findings surface during the course of investigation.