Delhi: Charge sheet filed against seven in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case; Four charged with murder

It said all the accused were booked for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.



The Delhi Police has levelled additional charges against Amit Khanna for rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.



As mandated by the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police have submitted their charge sheet within the stipulated 90-day period.



The Delhi Police recently invoked Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the case. It was initially registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving on public way.



Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the new year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.