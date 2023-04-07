Charges framed against Atiq Ahmad in trader assault case

The CBI court on Friday framed charges against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his son Umar in a case related to kidnapping and assault of a businessman in Deoria jail where Atiq was then lodged.

Charges have been framed under various sections of IPC.

Atiq appeared in court via video conferencing.

Atiq had allegedly assaulted a Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal in Deoria jail -- where he was lodged -- in December 2018 after getting him abducted.