Chawri Bazaar building collapse: Toll rises to four as search continues

A fourth body was recovered on Saturday from the collapsed building in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar; rescue operations continue.

Two people pulled out alive have received treatment and are stable, officials said.

Police say the construction was illegal; MCD has suspended two engineers, and an FIR has been registered against the contractor.

The death toll in the Chawri Bazaar building collapse rose to four on Saturday after rescuers recovered another body from the debris, officials said. Search and rescue operations were continuing at the site.

The latest victim had not been identified. The body was taken by ambulance to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for further procedures.

Earlier on Saturday, rescue teams recovered the body of Pankaj Sharma, 40, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Bihar’s Khagaria district. Two other bodies had been retrieved on Thursday.

Two people have also been pulled out alive and treated for injuries. Both are stable, according to rescue officials.