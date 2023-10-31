Cheap whisky in premium bottles: The secret behind discounted liquor prices

A clandestine trade involving illegal rebottling units has emerged as the dark secret behind inexplicably low liquor prices in several stores in Faridabad and Gurgaon, leaving connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike questioning the authenticity of their premium spirits as cheap whisky finds its way into used bottles of renowned brands, including Black Label, Glenlivet, Macallan, and the prestigious Amrut Greedy Angels.

An investigative report by Hindustan Times, which detailed the racket, said a man known as Charan has operated an "illegal rebottling unit" in his basement for over a decade. His operation involves refilling used bottles of high-end liquors with lower-grade whisky, resealing them, and distributing them to 18 liquor stores across Faridabad. This deceptive practice raises concerns about the quality and authenticity of the spirits many customers believe they are purchasing.

For instance, a typical 750 ml bottle of Black Label usually retails for around Rs 3,000. However, various online sellers and liquor stores in Gurgaon offer it for as low as Rs 1,800 while profiting by more than Rs 1,000 per bottle. The process behind this deceit is surprisingly straightforward and cost-effective for those involved.