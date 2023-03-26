Cheetah gifted by Saudi Prince dies of heart attack at Hyderabad Zoo

A 15-year-old male Cheetah gifted by the Saudi Prince a decade ago died of a heart attack at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.



The Cheetah, named 'Abdullah', died on Saturday, a Zoo official told IANS. The Zoo authorities conducted a post-mortem which revealed that it succumbed to heart attack.



During his visit to the Zoo on the occasion of CoP11 summit -2012 held in Hyderabad, Saudi Prince Bandar Bin Saud Bin Mohammed Al Saud had announced gifting two pairs of African lions and cheetahs.