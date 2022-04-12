Chennai IT firm gifts 100 Maruti cars to 100 employees

The Chairman and CEO of the company Murali Vivekanandan while speaking to IANS said, "We are not gifting the cars, it is the employees who have earned these cars through their hard work."



He said that the employees have made a lot of efforts to develop the country to the position it is in.



Vivekanandan said, "We had promised the employees a few years ago that we would be sharing our wealth with them, and awarding the cars is the first step. We will shower them with more such initiatives in the near future."



The employees also are happy at the company providing gifts to them. Prasanth, an employee while speaking to IANS said, "We were earlier given gifts like iPhones and gold coins. Car is indeed a better gift and we thank our management wholeheartedly for the gift that they have given us."