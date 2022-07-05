Chennai Shocker: Techie beaten to death by Ola cab driver after argument over OTP

The driver of the vehicle, Ravi (41) from Salem, was furious that the customers entered the vehicle without verifying the OTP and asked them to get out of the car.



This led to an altercation between Ravi and Umendar and in a fit of rage, Ravi showered blows on the software developer. The driver also smashed his mobile phone on the forehead of Umendar, besides hitting him on the nose repeatedly.



Umendar was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Ravi tried to flee from the scene but was apprehended by the local people and handed over to the police. He has been sent to judicial custody.