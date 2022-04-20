Chess Olympiad for Disabled will not be held in India: FIDE

The Chess Olympiad will be held in the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Centre near here.



"I have written to the FIDE Commission for Disabled enquiring whether the Olympiad for People with Disabilities will be held in India in 2022? If no, then when and where it is slated. If the event is not to be held, whether FIDE would allow three international teams -- blind, deaf and dumb and physically handicapped -- to participate in the main Olympiad to be held in Chennai as in the past," Charudatta Jadhav, President, International Braille Chess Association (IBCA) and All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB) told IANS



Jadhav said the Olympiad for People with Disabilities was started by FIDE recently. As a result, three international teams of blind/deaf and dumb/physically disabled chess players were not allowed to participate in the main Olympiad.