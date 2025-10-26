Chhath Puja: Was a 'fake' Yamuna ghat created with filtered water for PM Modi?
"In a desperate bid to seize power in Bihar, the BJP is playing with the lives of lakhs of Purvanchalis in Delhi," AAP Delhi unit president and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said
Amid the Chhath Puja festivities, the AAP on Sunday accused the BJP of creating a "fake" Yamuna ghat with filtered water for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while devotees have to stand in the polluted river.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP is fooling the devotees and playing with the lives of Purvanchalis.
"In a desperate bid to seize power in Bihar, the BJP is playing with the lives of lakhs of Purvanchalis in Delhi. A fake Yamuna ghat filled with filtered water has been built at Vasudev Ghat for PM Modi while devotees have to stand in the polluted river," he said.
He claimed the water for the ghat has been taken from the Wazirabad water treatment plant pipeline, which supplies Delhi's drinking water.
Bharadwaj further claimed that Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma is now spraying the same chemical in the Yamuna to clear the foam for which he once abused the previous AAP government and manhandled officials.
The BJP is telling a thousand lies to hide one. Its drama is designed to fool voters and hide the truth that the Yamuna remains dangerously toxic, the AAP leader charged.
"The Delhi Pollution Control Committee admits that the (Yamuna) water can cause serious diseases, yet BJP leaders are busy with photo-ops and spraying chemicals to mask the foam," Bharadwaj said.
Published: 26 Oct 2025, 7:42 PM