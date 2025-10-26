Chhath Puja: Was a 'fake' Yamuna ghat created with filtered water for PM Modi?

Amid the Chhath Puja festivities, the AAP on Sunday accused the BJP of creating a "fake" Yamuna ghat with filtered water for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while devotees have to stand in the polluted river.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP is fooling the devotees and playing with the lives of Purvanchalis.

"In a desperate bid to seize power in Bihar, the BJP is playing with the lives of lakhs of Purvanchalis in Delhi. A fake Yamuna ghat filled with filtered water has been built at Vasudev Ghat for PM Modi while devotees have to stand in the polluted river," he said.