Bengal govt's Chhath Puja move raises environmental concerns
Proposed return of rituals to Kolkata's best-known lake after nine years sparks questions over religious rights and ecological safeguards
Bengal government considers allowing Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar after nine-year gap.
Environmentalists warn the celebrations could threaten already vulnerable water bodies, stress need to follow NGT and Supreme Court directives.
Government plans temporary ghats, bio-toilets and crowd-management measures, but questions remain over permissions and feasibility of preparations.
The West Bengal government's decision to consider allowing Chhath Puja at Kolkata's iconic Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar lakes after a gap of nine years has triggered a fresh debate over religious freedom, political promises and environmental protection. While the state government has described the move as an effort to restore the religious rights of devotees, environmentalists have warned that the decision could put two already vulnerable water bodies at further risk.
State municipal affairs and urban development minister Agnimitra Paul announced the government's intention during an inspection of several Chhath Puja ghats in Kolkata and Howrah on Wednesday, 4 November. Accompanied by minister of state Umesh Rai and Kolkata Municipal Corporation commissioner Smita Pandey, she reviewed preparations at the ghats and other water bodies ahead of the festival.
Paul alleged that the previous administration had prevented devotees from celebrating Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar for political reasons. She said the present government wanted to restore the opportunity for residents, particularly those living around Rabindra Sarobar, to perform the rituals at a familiar location.
The minister confirmed that the government intended to allow Chhath Puja at both lakes, but stressed that environmental safeguards would be essential. She made it clear that all ritual materials would have to be removed from the water immediately after the celebrations to prevent pollution.
The announcement, however, raises an important question: can religious celebrations be accommodated at ecologically sensitive sites without compromising environmental safeguards?
Chhath Puja was stopped at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar in 2017 following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The restrictions were introduced to protect the lakes from pollution caused by religious offerings, flowers, plastic materials and other waste entering the water.
Environmentalists have strongly opposed any attempt to revive the celebrations without adequately addressing these concerns. Soumitra Mohan Ghosh, a prominent member of the 'Save Rabindra Sarobar' movement, has insisted that the Supreme Court and NGT directives must be respected. He has also expressed concern over the existing condition of the lake, pointing out that its water is already polluted and that incidents of fish mortality have been reported.
These concerns are significant. Rabindra Sarobar is more than a recreational space; it is an important urban ecological zone that supports aquatic life and provides much-needed green space in a densely populated city.
Meanwhile, the state government has outlined several arrangements to manage the festival. Temporary pathways using paver blocks, changing rooms, bio-toilets, adequate lighting and directional signboards are being planned. Emergency contact numbers will also be displayed at the ghats.
Special attention will be given to crowd management. Volunteers will regulate the number of devotees entering the water, allowing one group to complete its rituals and leave before another enters. The ghats will also be cleaned before, during and after the celebrations.
However, practical difficulties remain. According to sources, verbal instructions have been issued to construct four to five temporary ghats at Rabindra Sarobar. Some KMDA engineers are reportedly doubtful whether the work can be completed within the limited time available.
Paul has indicated that the government will hold discussions with the NGT regarding permission to organise the rituals.