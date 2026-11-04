Bengal govt's Chhath Puja move raises environmental concerns

Bengal government considers allowing Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar after nine-year gap.

Environmentalists warn the celebrations could threaten already vulnerable water bodies, stress need to follow NGT and Supreme Court directives.

Government plans temporary ghats, bio-toilets and crowd-management measures, but questions remain over permissions and feasibility of preparations.

The West Bengal government's decision to consider allowing Chhath Puja at Kolkata's iconic Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar lakes after a gap of nine years has triggered a fresh debate over religious freedom, political promises and environmental protection. While the state government has described the move as an effort to restore the religious rights of devotees, environmentalists have warned that the decision could put two already vulnerable water bodies at further risk.

State municipal affairs and urban development minister Agnimitra Paul announced the government's intention during an inspection of several Chhath Puja ghats in Kolkata and Howrah on Wednesday, 4 November. Accompanied by minister of state Umesh Rai and Kolkata Municipal Corporation commissioner Smita Pandey, she reviewed preparations at the ghats and other water bodies ahead of the festival.

Paul alleged that the previous administration had prevented devotees from celebrating Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar for political reasons. She said the present government wanted to restore the opportunity for residents, particularly those living around Rabindra Sarobar, to perform the rituals at a familiar location.