Chhattisgarh: 125 toppers of Classes 10, 12 board exams rewarded with chopper ride in Raipur

Earlier in May, the chief minister had announced that the top 10 meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.



Expressing gratitude, Varsha Dewangan of Raipur, who bagged the first rank in Raipur and 10th place in Chhattisgarh in the Class 12 board examination, said she was very excited during the ride and it was like a dream come true.



"It was a great pleasure and memorable moment for me to get a helicopter ride, as the place where I come from does not even have proper road connectivity and other facilities," said Devanand Kameti, a meritorious student of Class 10 from Naxalite-hit Narayanpur district.