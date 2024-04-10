Chhattisgarh: 15 killed as bus ferrying workers falls into soil mine pit in Durg

At least 15 people were killed and more than a dozen injured -- all employees of a private firm -- as the bus they were travelling in fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday night, 9 April police said.

The accident took place around 8:30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari police station limits when the victims, employees of a distillery company, were returning home after work, Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

As per preliminary information, the bus with more than 30 people onboard skidded off the road and plunged into the 40 feet deep 'murum' mine, he said.

"Initially 11 deaths were reported in the accident. Later four more persons died in the hospital," he added.