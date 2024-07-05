Chhattisgarh: 5 dead after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside well

Five people died due to suspected inhalation of toxic gas inside a well in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Friday, 5 July, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning in Kikirda village under the Birra police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Ramchandra Jaiswal, Ramesh Patel, Rajendra Patel, Jitendra Patel and Tikeshwar Chandra, Inspector General of Police (Bilaspur Range) Sanjeev Shukla said.

As per preliminary information, Jaiswal entered the well to take out a wooden strip after it fell into it. When he fainted, his family member shouted for help following which three others from the Patel family entered the water body, he said.