Chhattisgarh announces old pension scheme for govt employees

The Chief Minister also announced a slew of initiatives which include waiving the examination fees for Chhattisgarh domicile applicants in all professional examinations, provision of Rs 580 crore under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Yojana, National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, as he tried to touch every section of the society.



Realizing Mahatma Gandhi's mantra of extending the benefits of the government's welfare schemes to the last person of the society, CM Baghel announced a Budget of Rs 1,04,000 crore with the main focus on sectors like agriculture, employment, health, education and infrastructure.



Baghel announced the National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme proposal at Rs 1,702 crore.



Delivering his budget speech, Baghel said the state government has created new employment opportunities through the implementation of programmes such as Godhan Nyay Yojana, the constitution of Tea-Coffee Board, equal status of fisheries and production of agriculture, Millet Mission and commercial plantation.



He said that the finished products in the industrial parks will be selected keeping in view the skills of the stakeholders, the raw materials available, the demand among the consumers and the transportation and transportation facilities.