Chhattisgarh Assembly clears 2 amendment bills on reservation; quota in state at 76 pc

Answering the discussion on the bills, Baghel said the previous BJP governments could not form a Quantifiable Data Commission, which was constituted by his government in 2019 to survey people belonging to OBC and EWS categories in the state.



The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the commission's process, the chief minister added.



The commission recently submitted its recommendations to the state government, according to which the state's population includes 42.41per cent OBCs and 3.48 per cent EWSs.



Baghel further said he has requested MLAs of all parties to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the leadership of the Assembly speaker and request him to enlist these amendment bills under Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.



Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel and other opposition MLAs said the Quantifiable Data Commission report was not tabled in the Assembly.

If the government claims reservation has been given based based on the proportion of population, then there is no specific data in this regard, they added.



BJP members also brought amendment proposals to the bills seeking 16 per cent reservation for the SC category and 10 per cent quota for the EWS.



In reply, Baghel said census has not been carried out in the country after 2011, and reservations for SCs can be amended accordingly when the exercise is done.



The CM said his senior ministers will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey tonight to urge her to give her assent to the amendment bills so they become Acts.



The Chhattisgarh High Court had, in September this year, set aside the Raman Singh-headed state government's 2012 order to raise quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions. The HC had said reservation exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling was unconstitutional.