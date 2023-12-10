Chhattisgarh: Suspense over new CM may end soon as BJP meets in Raipur

A key meeting of the BJP's 54 newly elected MLAs in Chhattisgarh will be held in Raipur on Sunday to pick the legislative party leader, ending the speculations over who will be the next chief minister.

The BJP contested the recent assembly polls without declaring any CM face.

"The BJP's legislative party meeting will take place on Sunday (10 December)," BJP state unit president Arun Sao told the media on Saturday, 9 December. "The party's three observers, Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, will be present."

BJP's Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and party co-in-charge for the state Nitin Nabin will also attend, he added.