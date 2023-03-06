Chhattisgarh Budget: CM Baghel announces Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth

Chattisgarh chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Monday announced the state government will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 to unemployed youth. The category includes youth in the 18-35 age group whose annual family income is below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Presenting the last budget of his tenure before the election, Baghel announced a hike in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000.

Calling it "Bharose Ka Budget" Baghel announced 400 cr for primary and higher education. He said 101 new Swami Atmanand English medium schools will be opened. With an aim to provide a level playing field to bright students from economically weaker section of the society, Baghel launched Atmanand English Medium School Scheme in Nov 2020.