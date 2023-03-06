Chhattisgarh Budget: CM Baghel announces Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth
Presenting the last budget of his tenure, Baghel announced a hike in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000
Chattisgarh chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Monday announced the state government will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 to unemployed youth. The category includes youth in the 18-35 age group whose annual family income is below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.
Presenting the last budget of his tenure before the election, Baghel announced a hike in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000.
Calling it "Bharose Ka Budget" Baghel announced 400 cr for primary and higher education. He said 101 new Swami Atmanand English medium schools will be opened. With an aim to provide a level playing field to bright students from economically weaker section of the society, Baghel launched Atmanand English Medium School Scheme in Nov 2020.
Saying that Chhattisgarh's unemployment rate is low and that the state has broken the record in paddy procurement, Baghel said, "I feel proud in saying that we have overcome all the challenges and we are one of the best states in economic management."
"A provision of Rs85 crore was made for the development of a 700-bed integrated hospital building at Dr BR Ambedkar memorial hospital in Raipur," announced Baghel.
It was also announced that the old pension scheme will be restored in place of the National Pension Scheme and the amount for the MLA Fund will be increased from two crore to four crore rupees.
Baghel said the Mukhya Mantri Resham Mission will be launched to provide for collection of available rally cocoons in Bastar division and for subsequent yarn production and processing.
Providing a relief to students and youth Baghel announced that the examination fees for Chhattisgarh domicile applicants will be waived off in all professional examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board and the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.
