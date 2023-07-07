Chhattisgarh: Centre unable to answer Gandhi's questions, wants to suppress his voice, CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the BJP is scared of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and is trying to suppress his voice..

Gandhi raised questions about “Adani” and spoke against three “black” farm laws and the Centre was unable to answer them, said Baghel during a protest after the Gujarat High Court dismissed the former Wayanad MP’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

He said the BJP-led Centre is trying to suppress Gandhi's voice.

“Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak so he took to the street and started his journey from Kanyakumari that culminated in Kashmir (Bharat Jodo Yatra). I was fortunate enough to hand him the flag at Kanyakumari with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,” he said. .