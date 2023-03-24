Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hits out at Centre with 'dictator' jibe, cites Indira's triumphant return

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Chattisgarh, Baghel said "The BJP has been misusing various institutions and wants to suppress their voices. It wants to murder democracy. Rahul ji had recently said abroad that democracy is getting weaker in the country. Its living example is being seen now in the country."

When the court has given him (Gandhi) an opportunity to appeal, then why has such action (disqualification) been taken in a hurry, the Chhattisgarh CM asked.

"This shows they want to scare Rahul ji, who has been asking the people of India not to be afraid. We will go to the people's court, fight for the people and Rahul Gandhi will be our mass leader," Baghel asserted.

Baghel said the BJP was silent on the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament on the Adani issue but it will have to answer them soon.

Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks at a 2019 poll rally in Karnataka.

However, the Surat court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

With PTI inputs