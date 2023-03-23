Chhattisgarh CM orders probe into rally allegedly in support of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said police will probe a rally held in capital Raipur a day earlier allegedly in support of wanted pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told the Assembly that anti-national activities would not be tolerated in the state and asked police to examine video footage of the rally and take action accordingly.



Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the BJP alleged the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating under Baghel, with the saffron party's MLAs Ajay Chandrakar and Brijmohan Agrawal also targeting police for intelligence failure over the rally being held.



The BJP legislators sought a discussion in the House on the law and order situation, while state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey countered them asserting anyone indulging in anti-national activities will not be spared.