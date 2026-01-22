Chhattisgarh coal furnace explosion claims 7 lives, 10 injured
Authorities are investigating whether the explosion was caused by equipment failure, gas buildup, poor maintenance, or other factors
A devastating explosion tore through the DSC coal furnace at Real Ispat & Power Limited in Bakulahi village, Baloda Bazar district, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday morning, killing seven labourers and leaving ten others critically injured. The incident has once again raised concerns over industrial safety in the state’s heavy industries.
According to preliminary police reports, the blast occurred suddenly while workers were operating near the furnace. The explosion scattered burning coal, exposing labourers to intensely high temperatures and causing fatal burns to seven individuals. Several others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition remains under observation.
Eyewitnesses described a massive plume of black smoke and flames engulfing parts of the furnace area. The force of the explosion blackened walls and scattered ash and burnt coal across the premises. Firefighters arrived promptly to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further.
Police from the Nipania outpost and Bhatapara rural station secured the site, recovered the bodies, and conducted post-mortem examinations. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion, whether due to equipment failure, gas accumulation, improper maintenance, or other factors. Industrial safety experts are expected to be involved in the detailed probe.
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences on X, calling for proper medical treatment for the injured, adequate compensation for the victims’ families, a high-level enquiry, and strict action against those responsible. As of now, the current state government led by Vishnu Deo Sai has not announced any ex-gratia for the victims.
Local labour groups and residents expressed grief over the tragedy, noting that many of the deceased were primary breadwinners for their families. The incident has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of safety protocols in steel and coal-handling plants across Chhattisgarh.
Company officials have not yet issued an official statement regarding the explosion.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines