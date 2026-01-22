Chhattisgarh coal furnace explosion claims 7 lives, 10 injured

A devastating explosion tore through the DSC coal furnace at Real Ispat & Power Limited in Bakulahi village, Baloda Bazar district, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday morning, killing seven labourers and leaving ten others critically injured. The incident has once again raised concerns over industrial safety in the state’s heavy industries.

According to preliminary police reports, the blast occurred suddenly while workers were operating near the furnace. The explosion scattered burning coal, exposing labourers to intensely high temperatures and causing fatal burns to seven individuals. Several others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition remains under observation.

Eyewitnesses described a massive plume of black smoke and flames engulfing parts of the furnace area. The force of the explosion blackened walls and scattered ash and burnt coal across the premises. Firefighters arrived promptly to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further.