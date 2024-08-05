Chhattisgarh deputy CM's nephew drowns in Kabirdham waterfall

The 21-year-old nephew of Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Arun Sao drowned in a waterfall in Kabirdham district, police said on Monday.

Tushar Sahu, an office-bearer of the BJP's youth wing, drowned in Rani Dahra waterfall, a tourist spot under Bodla police station limits, during an outing with five of his friends around 4.00 pm on Sunday, Kabirdham additional superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said.

A police team was rushed to the spot, and a search was launched to trace Sahu. However, the rescue exercise was called off in the evening as it became dark, he said.

Around 6.30 am on Monday, divers found the body stuck under a rock in the waters and fished it out, the official said. Prima facie, it appears that the death was due to drowning, and further investigation is on after registering a case, he added.