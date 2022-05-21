Chhattisgarh govt asks PFRDA to return Rs 17,240 crore for old pension scheme rollout

A new GPF (General Provident Fund) account has been opened by the state government for every employee registered with NPS, it said.



"As per the data available with the state government, Rs 11,850 crore (employee and employer contribution) has been transferred by it to the National Securities Deposit Limited (NSDL) during the period from November 1, 2004 to March 31, 2022. The current market value of this amount is about Rs 17,240 crore," it said.



The finance secretary further requested the PFRDA to refund the amount soon according to its present market value citing that it will be used to meet future pension liabilities and will be kept in a separate pension fund under the Public Account of the state government.



The finance secretary has also informed that the principal amount contributed by the employees in their NPS accounts will be transferred to the Chhattisgarh GPF accounts of the employees, it said.