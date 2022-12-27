Chhattisgarh: Hasdeo Arand mining row put Baghel govt in spot in 2022; Naxalite violence remains subdued

An action by the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) against senior officials, controversial coal mining clearance in Hasdeo Arand and the tribal quota issue kept the Congress government in Chhattisgarh on its toes in 2022, but it also consolidated its position ahead of next year's Assembly elections by winning two bypolls.

Disgruntled minister T S Singh Deo's decision to quit one of his portfolios created a stir, but it did not quite rock the boat for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The security forces appeared to have had the upper hand against the Maoists. No major incident of violence was reported from the state's insurgency-affected areas during the year.