Chhattisgarh new anti-Naxal policy: Kin of cops killed on duty to now get Rs 20 lakh to buy agricultural land

An additional assistance of Rs 20 lakh to buy agricultural land to the families of policemen killed during fight with Naxalites, government jobs on compassionate grounds for kin of civilian victims of Naxal violence and an extra aid of Rs 5 lakh for surrendered Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh or above.



These provisions are part of the new comprehensive Naxal Eradication Policy' that was cleared by the Chhattisgarh cabinet headed by Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel on Friday, a senior government official said here on Saturday.



While the state has a Naxal surrender and rehabilitation policy and provisions for compensation in case of Naxal violence, this is the first time an extensively documented policy has been brought out, officials said.

Based on the state's three-pronged strategy of "development, trust and security", the new policy addresses targets and works under various government departments including education, health and employment in strife-torn areas, the state official said.