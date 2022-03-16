Chhattisgarh: Special court acquits tribal activist Soni Sori, 3 others in Naxal payoff case

A special court at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh has acquitted tribal activist Soni Sori and three others in a case lodged against them in 2011 for alleged transfer of 'protection money' to Naxals.

Special Judge (NIA Act) Vinod Kumar Dewangan passed the order on Monday and a copy of it was made available on Tuesday.

Besides Sori, the court also acquitted her activist nephew Lingaram Kodopi, construction contractor B K Lala and the then Essar company official DVCS Verma, citing the prosecution has not been successful in proving the charges levelled against the accused beyond reasonable doubt, their lawyer Kshitij Dubey said on Wednesday.