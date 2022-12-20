Chidambaram poses five questions on LAC, China to union government

Former finance minister P Chidambaram posed five questions to the BJP-led Centre while discussing an appropriation bill in the Rajya Sabha linked to the government seeking ₹500 crore for defence capital expenditure for strategic roads in the country’s Northeast. These roads form a key part of the government’s infrastructure push in forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Firstly, the Congress MP wanted to know whether the conflict in the India-China border was raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping when PM Modi met him at the G20 Summit held in Bali in November. This was in response to the India-China clash that took place in the Tawang province of Arunachal Pradesh on December.

“I just want to know if the border situation was discussed (between Modi and Xi). I am entitled to ask this question as you are asking ₹500 crore for the border,” Chidambaram said. He further added that he was not asking for the disclosure of meeting details between the Prime Minister and Xi. He simply wished to understand whether the matter had been raised at all.