Chidambaram targets BJP, says no one apologised or resigned for Morbi bridge tragedy

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over its "arrogance", saying no one so far has apologised or resigned for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy which claimed 135 lives.

Chidambaram, who was here to campaign for his party, also claimed that Gujarat was being "run from Delhi" and not by the chief minister of the state.

The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.