Chidambaram welcomes Mamata’s call for reciprocal support to Congress, asks for dialogue

Former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday said TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee should start a dialogue on the basis of her call to back the Congress in states where it is strong provided there is reciprocal support to regional parties for the 2024 general elections.

The veteran Congress leader said he welcomed the statement and was confident that an understanding could be arrived at through talks.

"I welcome Ms Mamata Banerjee’s statement. She must take it forward in talks with the Congress party. I am confident it is possible to reach an understanding," Chidambaram told PTI in a telephonic interview.

Banerjee earlier this month said her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in return for reciprocal support to regional parties.