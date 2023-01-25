CJI announces access to verdicts in some scheduled languages from Republic Day

It added this project would create an invaluable resource as the entire gamut of judgments from the inception of the Supreme Court in the year 1950 till date would be available on e-SCR and digital repository. "As the Judiciary is aligning more with technology, the e-SCR project is an important stepping stone for future of the modern Indian Judiciary and entails manifold benefits, including those of reduction in burden of traveling and browsing through huge volumes of journals in libraries, as also for enhancing its accessibility to those with visual disabilities, as they may now be able to access them through their screen reading software", said the release.