Child marriage deprives children of health, education, life opportunities: SC

Deprivation of health, education, employment and life opportunities wreaked by child marriage was an affront to constitutional principles of equality, liberty and freedom of expression, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

The apex court termed the prevalence of "social evil" of child marriage as "sobering" and passed a slew of directions to the Centre, states, district administrations, panchayats and the judiciary to eradicate the malaise. Writing the judgement for the bench, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the right to life and liberty in article 21 of the Constitution was violated by child marriage.

"All children married as minors are denied their right to choice and autonomy, right to education, right to sexuality and the right to development of the child. Girls who are married as children are denied their right to health,” it said.

The verdict referred to a slew of fundamental rights of minors being violated by such marriages and said the children who are thrown into forced marriages were deprived of their right to development.

Three-quarters-of-a-century after the commencement of the Constitution, child marriage remains a present and continuous threat to our society, social progress and individual liberty, the judgment highlighted.

Referring to the right of free choice and autonomy, it said the issue of forced marriage was intricately linked to child marriage, as both practices deny individuals, particularly minors, the fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about their lives.