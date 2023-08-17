Child onboard Delhi-Frankfurt flight injured; medical expenses to be reimbursed: Vistara

Vistara on Wednesday said a child onboard a flight from the national capital to Frankfurt last week sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage and that all medical expenses due to the incident will be reimbursed by the airline.

The incident happened on flight UK25 on August 11.

The girl child, around 10 years old, was travelling with her parents, according to a person in the know.

In a detailed statement, the airline also said it is reviewing and refining processes, wherever required, to avoid such situations in the future.

An unfortunate incident occurred where a child sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage on the body, an airline spokesperson said.