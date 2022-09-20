'Child pornography': Maliwal summons Twitter India Policy head, Delhi Police

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has summoned Twitter India Policy Head and Delhi Police over tweets depicting child pornography and rape videos of women and children over the social media platform Twitter.

Taking suo moto cognizance of several tweets on Twitter openly depicting videos and photographs of sexual acts involving children, the Commission said that most of the tweets portrayed children completely naked and many of them also depicted brutal rape and other non-consensual sexual activities with children and women.

The Commission has also issued summons to Delhi Police seeking an FIR in the matter and has recommended that the children and women visible in the child pornographic and rape videos be identified and assisted.