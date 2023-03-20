Child trafficking one of most serious, heinous forms of exploitation: Bombay HC

Child trafficking is one of the most serious and heinous forms of exploitation, which not only impacts the child and its family, but also threatens the very fabric of the society, the Bombay High Court said while denying bail to a person arrested for kidnapping a 10-month-old child.



The baby was kidnapped in August 2021 when she was sleeping with her mother on a footpath in suburban Bandra.



According to the police, the accused Parandam Gudenti had sold the baby to a childless couple from Telangana for Rs 1.05 lakh.