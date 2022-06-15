Children born outside wedlock are eligible to get family property: SC

However, observing that the couple was living together for a long time, the top court noted that their relationship is as good as marriage.



"It is well settled that if a man and a woman live together for long years as husband and wife, there would be a presumption in favour of wedlock. Such a presumption could be drawn under Section 114 of the Evidence Act. Although the presumption is rebuttable, a heavy burden lies on him who seeks to deprive the relationship of legal origin to prove that no marriage took place," it said.



It also said that the Trial Court on examination of the evidence on record held that the couple Damodaranand Chiruthakutty was cohabiting for a long time.