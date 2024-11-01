Children in Bengal and Odisha, couple in Kanpur die in Diwali fire incidents

Three children aged nine, five and two-and-a-half were killed in a blaze sparked by firecrackers which they were bursting in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday evening, an official said. The children have been identified as Tanya Mistry, Ishan Dhara, and Momtahina Khatun.

Another child, Monisha Khatun, has sustained burn injuries in the incident, which took place in Uluberia when the children from the same locality were bursting firecrackers as sparks fell on some fireworks stored nearby, triggering a blaze that engulfed an adjacent house and the three children.

The three children were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official said. Two fire tenders were deployed at the spot and succeeded in containing the blaze, a fire brigade official said.

West Bengal fire services minister Sujit Bose said, "Three fatalities have been confirmed in the blaze. It is a tragic incident. I will visit the area."

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a prominent businessman, his wife and their domestic help allegedly died of suffocation inside their house following a fire that broke out from a diya early on Friday, police said.

The couple had installed an electronic lock on their bedroom door but as the blaze erupted, they failed to enter the correct unlocking code in panic and remained trapped, a senior officer said.