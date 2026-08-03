Children traumatised as kanwariyas attack school van after collision in Lucknow

Six kanwariyas riding three motorcycles attacked a school van carrying children after a minor collision in Lucknow's Chowk area on Monday morning, damaging the vehicle and leaving the students frightened, police said.

The incident took place at Charak Crossing while the van was on its way to drop children at school.

According to police, the van driver applied brakes due to rain, following which one of the motorcycles rammed into the rear of the vehicle.

The collision led to an argument between the van driver and the riders, during which the kanwariyas allegedly struck the van, damaging its rear windshield and side mirror before fleeing the spot.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar said CCTV footage and videos of the incident had helped identify the registration numbers of the three motorcycles.

"A case will be registered and legal action will be taken against those found responsible," he said.Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar said CCTV footage and videos of the incident had helped identify the registration numbers of the three motorcycles.

"A case will be registered and legal action will be taken against those found responsible," he said.