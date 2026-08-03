Children traumatised as kanwariyas attack school van after collision in Lucknow
Police identify three motorcycles through CCTV; case to be registered against those involved
Six kanwariyas riding three motorcycles attacked a school van carrying children after a minor collision in Lucknow's Chowk area on Monday morning, damaging the vehicle and leaving the students frightened, police said.
The incident took place at Charak Crossing while the van was on its way to drop children at school.
According to police, the van driver applied brakes due to rain, following which one of the motorcycles rammed into the rear of the vehicle.
The collision led to an argument between the van driver and the riders, during which the kanwariyas allegedly struck the van, damaging its rear windshield and side mirror before fleeing the spot.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar said CCTV footage and videos of the incident had helped identify the registration numbers of the three motorcycles.
"A case will be registered and legal action will be taken against those found responsible," he said.Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar said CCTV footage and videos of the incident had helped identify the registration numbers of the three motorcycles.
"A case will be registered and legal action will be taken against those found responsible," he said.
Kumar, however, denied reports circulating on social media that stones were pelted at the vehicle.
He added that the youths were believed to be kanwariyas based on their attire and the holy water containers they were carrying as part of the Kanwar Yatra.
Station House Officer Nagesh Upadhyay said several minor students were inside the van when the incident occurred, but none sustained injuries.
A purported video shared on social media showed a woman claiming to be an eyewitness alleging that the group deliberately attacked the van, abused its occupants and fled.
Police said officers stationed nearby rushed to the crossing after noticing the commotion, but the riders had escaped before they arrived.
According to the police, the accused also threatened the van driver before fleeing.