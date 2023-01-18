Children's basic reading ability down to pre-2012 levels, maths skills dips to 2018 levels: ASER report

The ASER reading test assessed whether a child can read letters, words, and a simple paragraph at the class 1 level of difficulty, or a 'story' at the class 2 level of difficulty. The test was administered one on one to all children in the age group of five to 16 in sampled households. Each child was marked at the highest level that she or he can reach comfortably.



"The percentage of children in class 3 in government or private schools who can read at class 2 level dropped from 27.3 per cent in 2018 to 20.5 per cent in 2022. This decline is visible in every state and for children in both government and private schools," it said.



States showing a decline of more than 10 percentage points from 2018 levels include those that had higher reading levels in 2018, such as Kerala (from 52.1 per cent in 2018 to 38.7 per cent in 2022), Himachal Pradesh (from 47.7 per cent to 28.4 per cent), and Haryana (from 46.4 per cent to 31.5 per cent).



Huge drops are also visible in Andhra Pradesh (from 22.6 per cent to 10.3 per cent) and Telangana (from 18.1 per cent to 5.2 per cent).



"Nationally, the proportion of children enrolled in class 5 in government or private schools who can at least read a class 2-level text fell from 50.5 per cent in 2018 to 42.8 per cent in 2022. States where this indicator held steady or improved marginally include Bihar, Odisha, Manipur, and Jharkhand.