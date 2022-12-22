“China not a military threat to India,” PM Modi had said in 2015

Here is the text of the statement:

We asked the Prime Minister a first set of 7 questions on China on December 17, 2022. As expected, no answers were forthcoming, and it was followed by a second set of 5 questions on December 18, 2022. Here is a third set of 5 questions to the Prime Minister for which the nation is demanding answers from him.

1. Some time ago you coined a new slogan "Inch towards Miles" in which INCH stood for "India-China" and MILES for "Millennium of Exceptional Energy". Then, we saw the Chinese exert exceptional energy to take over thousands of square miles of our territory in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Would you agree that your naiveté and bad judgment cost the nation dearly?

2. For the sake of your domestic image, you have thrown your effort into personalised diplomacy and projecting strong relationships with major world leaders. With your ‘friend’ President Xi Jinping you sat in a swing in Ahmedabad, shared cups of tea in Wuhan and shook hands in Bali. As recently as October 2019 you met Xi again and declared that "Chennai Vision is the start of a new era in India-China relations," adding that "strategic communications between both the sides have increased." Six months later the Chinese were communicating their strategic intent, from Depsang to Demchok, while you remained in complete denial. Has your personalised diplomacy not been proven to be utterly hollow? Has your obsession with image-building come at the expense of the national interest?