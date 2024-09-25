China test-fires ICBM into Pacific Ocean

The Chinese military on Wednesday, 25 September test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead in the Pacific Ocean, the Defence Ministry announced.

The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals, the ministry said in a statement.

The missile fell into expected sea areas, the statement said, adding this was a routine arrangement in the annual training plan and relevant countries had been notified in advance.

“This test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan. It is in line with international law and practice and is not directed against any country or target," the statement said.