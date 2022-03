Chinese Foreign Minister in India, meets Jaishankar After a surprise visit to Kabul, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar







After a surprise visit to Kabul, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar. The two are scheduled to hold delegation-level talks.

Earlier in the day, Wang had reached National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's office in South Block.

