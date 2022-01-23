Chinese PLA says located missing Arunachal boy, Indian Army verifying

It was found that Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA.



Gao said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.



He had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others to ensure the early release of the abducted boy.



In the meantime, the Congress slammed the government for inaction in the entire episode.



Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted, "Just days ahead of Republic day the Chinese have abducted an Indian citizen, we are with the family of Meeram Taron, and we will not lose hope and will not accept defeat. But Prime Minister's silence is his statement that it does not bother him."



India and China are engaged in a border dispute for the last 20 months and 14 rounds of military talks have taken place to resolve the border dispute.

